COBB, Napoleon



Age 80, passed away on January 30, 2024. Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 12:30 PM on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at New Mercies Christian Church, 4000 Five Fork Trickum Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, South DeKalb Chapel, (404) 241-5656.



