Cobb, Napoleon

COBB, Napoleon

Age 80, passed away on January 30, 2024. Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 12:30 PM on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at New Mercies Christian Church, 4000 Five Fork Trickum Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, South DeKalb Chapel, (404) 241-5656.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

