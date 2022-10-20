COACHMAN, Mary



Ms. Mary A. Coachman, of Atlanta, passed October 12, 2022. Funeral services will be Friday, October 21, 2022, 11 AM at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 101 Jackson Street. Rev. Dr. Raphael G. Warnock, Senior Pastor officiating. Interment Lincoln cemetery. To attend the services, proof of vaccination and a mask will be required. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc., 404-792-2400.

