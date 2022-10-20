ajc logo
Coachman, Mary

COACHMAN, Mary

Ms. Mary A. Coachman, of Atlanta, passed October 12, 2022. Funeral services will be Friday, October 21, 2022, 11 AM at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 101 Jackson Street. Rev. Dr. Raphael G. Warnock, Senior Pastor officiating. Interment Lincoln cemetery. To attend the services, proof of vaccination and a mask will be required. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc., 404-792-2400.

Funeral Home Information

Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc. - Atlanta

595 West Lake Ave. N.W.

Atlanta, GA

30318

https://hineshomeoffunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

