COACHMAN, Mary
Ms. Mary A. Coachman, of Atlanta, passed October 12, 2022. Funeral services will be Friday, October 21, 2022, 11 AM at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 101 Jackson Street. Rev. Dr. Raphael G. Warnock, Senior Pastor officiating. Interment Lincoln cemetery. To attend the services, proof of vaccination and a mask will be required. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc., 404-792-2400.
Funeral Home Information
Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc. - Atlanta
595 West Lake Ave. N.W.
Atlanta, GA
30318
https://hineshomeoffunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
