CLOUD, Jr., David



Clifford



Celebration of life services for David Clifford Cloud, Jr., 49, will be held Saturday, April 15, at West Rome Baptist Church at 2:00 PM. Pastor Jarrod Roberts will officiate. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday evening, April 14, 2023 at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, from 5:30 - 8:30 PM.



David went home to Jesus on Good Friday, April 7, 2023, after a short battle with sepsis.



Born July 25, 1973, he was the son of David Clifford Cloud, Sr. and Patricia Jordan Cloud.



David graduated from Parkview High School in Gwinnett County and earned his Bachelor of Science Degree at Berry College in Rome. He played multiple sports in high school and was a starter on the Berry College baseball team from 1991 - 1995. Through the years, he coached many youth sports as his children participated. An outdoorsman, David enjoyed playing golf, hunting and fishing.



David was an executive with AFLAC. He received numerous awards and commendations during his career.



He was a member of West Rome Baptist Church, the Berry Baseball Alumni, and Cherokee Golf & Country Club. David was an avid supporter of Road Trip Home Animal Rescue in Acworth, co-founded by his wife, Heather.



David is survived by his wife, Heather Taylor Cloud; daughter, Lauren Alexis Cloud; sons, Austin Davis Cloud and Aiden Jordan Cloud; parents, David C. Cloud Sr. and Patricia Jordan Cloud of Grayson, GA; sister, Allison Cloud Lindsey, her husband John, and their children, John David Lindsey and Olivia Lindsey, also of Grayson, GA; his in-laws, Bill and Judy Taylor of Rome; and his three dogs: Poodle, Georgia, and Menor.



David led a life worthy of celebration. His influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew him.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Road Trip Home Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 372, Acworth, GA 30101, www.roadtriphome.org.



Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.

