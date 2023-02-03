Clinton, Richard

CLINTON, Sr., Richard
Mr. Richard Clinton Sr., age 72, of Durham, NC, former longtime employee of Herschel Thornton Mortuary, passed January 25, 2023. Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford, NC, 919-776-4345. Courtesy of Herschel Thornton Mortuary, Atlanta, GA.
Funeral Home Information
Herschel Thornton Mortuary
3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW
Atlanta, GA
30311
https://www.thorntonmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
