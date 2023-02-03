X
Dark Mode Toggle

Clinton, Richard

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CLINTON, Sr., Richard

Mr. Richard Clinton Sr., age 72, of Durham, NC, former longtime employee of Herschel Thornton Mortuary, passed January 25, 2023. Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford, NC, 919-776-4345. Courtesy of Herschel Thornton Mortuary, Atlanta, GA.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Herschel Thornton Mortuary

3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW

Atlanta, GA

30311

https://www.thorntonmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

Pregnant woman shot at troubled DeKalb condos; victim, baby in critical condition 9h ago

Credit: File

Charges to be dropped against Carroll County murder suspect after 73 years
12h ago

Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

3 men sentenced to life in prison for gang-related murder in Griffin
10h ago

‘Grassroots rising.’ Behind an upset defeat in North Georgia
19h ago

‘Grassroots rising.’ Behind an upset defeat in North Georgia
19h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks’ Trae Young not among NBA All-Star Game reserves
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Goldhahn, Sandy
Billy, Selmon
2h ago
Bynum, Keith
2h ago
Featured

Credit: File

Charges to be dropped in decades-old murder case that was investigated by Atlanta...
12h ago
Here’s how to watch the green comet tonight
17h ago
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top