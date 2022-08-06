CLEVELAND, Edward



June 18, 1928 - July 28, 2022



Edward Gene Cleveland was born in Toccoa, Georgia to the late John Patrick Cleveland and Lillian Martin Cleveland. Edward was the fifth of five boys. The family relocated to Atlanta, Georgia where his educational journey began. He attended Walker Street Elementary School and Booker T. Washington High School. After graduating from High school, he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Clark College in 1951. He later went on to earn a Master of Arts Degree in 1977 and a Specialist in Education advanced Degree from Atlanta University in 1983.



He became a teacher at Booker T. Washington High school in 1951 and transferred to Frank L Stanton Elementary School in 1953. There he taught 7th grade students until his retirement in 1987. He earned the respect and admiration of many students and fellow teachers. Throughout his retirement he continued to receive praise and thanks for his contribution as a teacher to many.



"EG", as he was called, was a devoted Flipper Temple member from an early age. He helped charter the Flipper Temple Boy Scouts of America troop. He led as troop master for many years. He also became a Sunday School teacher and remained in that position for over 70 years.



EG and his brothers organized the Cleveland Cleaners, a laundry and dry-cleaning business originally located on Elm Street in Southwest Atlanta. He remained in the business, eventually picking up and delivering laundry himself for over 60 years. His customers knew to expect reliable and timely deliveries despite his full-time job as a teacher. After his retirement from teaching, he continued picking up and delivering Dry Cleaning to his customers into his 90's.



His brothers have preceded him in death. However, cherishing his memory are Ann Cleveland, sister-in-law; nieces, Ida Lillian Cleveland, Shirley Butler, and Marsha Lynn Andrews; along with nephews, Mark Cleveland, (Vickie), Eric Cleveland, Harry Cleveland, Jr. and William Cleveland, ll (Verna). Many other devoted grand-nieces and nephews will miss his humor and generosity.

