CLEMENTS, Betty Jean



Betty Jean Clements, age 88, passed away peacefully February 1st, 2021 due to natural causes. She was born March 19, 1932 in Hazlehurst, Georgia to Dudley and Vera Holmes. She married her loving husband, Harold Clements, in 1950 who preceded her in death in 2003. Betty is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Dan Summerlin; son and daughter-in-law Laurin Dudley and Norma Clements; granddaughter Laura Donnes and grandson-son-in-law Robert Donnes; step grandson and wife Michael and Evelyn Summerlin; and three great-granddaughters: Harper, Betty and Josie Donnes. All of these she loved and touched deeply.



Betty was a talented pianist, an amazing cook, and loved shopping for a deal. She often shared her love through food such as an amazing roast beef, mashed potatoes and fresh snapped green beans. As a daughter of a farmer, she had a green thumb, and love for gardening. She was an avid reader, a 20 + year member of PEO, and was very active in her church, Briarlake Baptist.



A special thanks goes to the caring staff at Arbor Terrace-Crabapple, the Joy Health caregivers, and those with Kindred Hospice.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Betty's memory to Briarlake Baptist Church.



Her life was a living example of Matthew 5:8-9 (New International Version)



8 Blessed are the pure in heart,



for they will see God.



9 Blessed are the peacemakers,



for they will be called children of God.



A private family graveside service will take place at Westview Cemetery. To leave condolences, please visit www.asturner.com

