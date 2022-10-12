CLEMENT, Viola Elizabeth



Viola Elizabeth Clement of Decatur and Lawrenceville, Georgia passed away on September 21, 2022 at the age of 89. Elizabeth is preceded in death by her devoted husband of 66 years, Dr. Joseph D. Clement; she is survived by children, Steve and Jeanne Clement and Mark Clement; grandchildren, Kate and Brady Shirah; great-grandchildren, Steven and Parker Shirah; cousins, nieces and nephews.



Elizabeth was born on April 13th, 1933 in Baltimore, Maryland. A well-loved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and dear friend too many. She always had a kind smile and sweet word for everyone she was around. She was a Master Gardener with the Dekalb Extension Service, a Docent at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens. She loved to attend classes at Ursula's Cooking School and was a faithful member of IHM of Atlanta.



The service to celebrate the life of Viola Elizabeth Clement will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 1:00 PM at The Woodlands at Honey Creek, Conyers, Georgia. Burial will follow the service. Anyone desiring to send flowers please be sure they are sent The Woodlands, 2625 Highway 212, SW, Conyers, GA 30094. There will be a reception at the Clement family home in Decatur, GA, at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 15, 2022.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

