Clement, John

John Edward Clement, also known as Farmer John on Facebook, passed away peacefully on September 12, at home, surrounded by loved ones as he wanted. He was born on August 10, 1935, in Atlanta at Grady Memorial Hospital.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Lois Lena Cornett Clement and Carl Marion Clement; and his brother, Marion Clement. He spent four years in the army, and met his beloved wife of 63 years, Joyce E. Clement, while serving in Fort Lee, Virginia. He adored his children, Mark Clement, Cindy and James Brieske, JoAnne and John Thistle, and Connie and Kirk Corselllo; and thought the world of his grandchildren, Zaine Thistle, Jett Thistle, Jackson Mathis, Georgia Brieske, Nathan Brieske, Morgan Mathis, Jackson Clement, Adelaide Clement, Christian Corsello, Angelica Corsello, Kirtana Nidamarti and June Teasley. He recently met his first great-grandchild, Finley Belle. He is also survived by his brothers, William and Linda Clement and Donald and Debbie Clement; and his cousins, Anita Ransome, Carolyn Creel, Mike and Terisa Miller, and Jay Currier.



Clement was known for serving others, and played a vital role in helping the Filipino family of his late uncle, Cecil Albert Clement, acquire United States citizenship. Just like he loved and nurtured his large family, he spent lots of time on his backyard garden, often delivering vegetables like tomatoes, eggplants, and onions to neighbors in the Candler Park and Northlake communities.



The family will receive friends at 10 AM, on Friday, September 22, at A.S. Turner & Sons in North Decatur, with a Celebration of Life to follow at 11 AM.





