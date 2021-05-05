Clay, Augustus

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000687980-01_0_0000687980-01-1_20210505.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000687980-01_0_0000687980-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">CLAY, Jr., Augustus Lee "Gus"<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Augustus Lee Clay, Jr. (Gus), age 91, heeding God's call, quietly transitioned to join his wife and son on Thursday the 22nd of April 2021 while residing with his daughter, Karen Clay, in Odenton, Maryland.<br/><br/>Born December 5, 1929 in Atlanta, Georgia, Son of Augustus Lee Clay, Sr. and Lena Jackson Clay, Gus lived in Atlanta, Georgia, Fort Washington, Maryland and Silver Spring, Maryland. He spent the bulk of his working life employed by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), retiring in 2001 from an executive level management role. Prior to working for HUD, Gus spent time working for the US Postal Service, then in the accounting department of Clark College (now Clark-Atlanta University), from which he matriculated with a bachelor's degree in Accounting. Being a lifelong learner, Gus obtained additional degrees and certificates such as the master's degree in Public Administration he received from American University in Washington, DC. Gus was a member of the graduate chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, the Atlanta chapter of the Pro Duffers USA, the Metropolitan Atlanta Community Band (playing the saxophone), Radcliffe Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, Georgia and St. Matthew Presbyterian Church in Silver Spring, Maryland. During each of his Church memberships, Gus served on the session and/or as a member of the Presbytery.<br/><br/>Gus is survived by his daughters Kathryn Renelle Clay of Laurel, Maryland; Karen Michelle Clay of Odenton, Maryland; Lisa Helayne Clay of Sacramento, California; and his grandson Augustus Lee Clay, IV, of Laurel, Maryland. Gus was preceded in death by his wife Ruby Handspike Clay and his son Augustus Lee Clay, III.<br/><br/>A virtual memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, May 8, 2021. Please visit <br/><br/>https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwpc-usrz0rGtLmIXKK3X-hvx6ClOCAJmb6 to register (required) to attend the service. A private committal service will be held on Sunday, May 9, 2021 on the grounds of St. Matthew Presbyterian Church.<br/><br/>In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Augustus Lee Clay, Jr. to Clark-Atlanta University online (https://1591.thankyou4caring.org/give-now) or via mail (Clark Atlanta University, James P. Brawley Dr, SW, Atlanta, GA 30314) or to St. Matthew Presbyterian Church online (https://stmatthew.breezechms.com/give/online) or via mail (St. Matthew Presbyterian Church, 4001 Bel Pre Rd., Silver Spring, MD 20906).</font><br/>