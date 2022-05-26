ajc logo
X

Clark, Trena

File photo

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CLARK, Trena

Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Trena Deneen Clark will be Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 11:00AM; Cathedral of Faith COGIC, 1137 Avon Ave. Atlanta, Georgia 30310. Interment; Lincoln Cemetery. A public viewing will be Friday, May 27, 2022 from 2-6PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, (404) 758-1731.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Graham, Phyllis
2h ago
Crowder-Soles, Beatrice
2h ago
Cleveland, Andre
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top