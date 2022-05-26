CLARK, Trena



Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Trena Deneen Clark will be Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 11:00AM; Cathedral of Faith COGIC, 1137 Avon Ave. Atlanta, Georgia 30310. Interment; Lincoln Cemetery. A public viewing will be Friday, May 27, 2022 from 2-6PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, (404) 758-1731.



