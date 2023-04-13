CLARK, Larry



Larry Clark, dedicated husband and father, passed away on April 6, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Peggy; and children; Mario and Kendra. Homegoing Services will be held on April 14, 2023 at 12 noon at Edgefield Baptist Church located at 140 Church Street, Fayetteville, GA 30214. Viewing will be held on Thursday April 13, 2023 at Gus Thornhill Funeral Home from 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM.

