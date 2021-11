CLARK, Frances



Frances P. Clark of Ellenwood, GA passed away on November 25, 2021. She was born May 26, 1933. Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew M. Clark and daughter, Andrea Clark Hendricks. Survivors include two daughters, Linda Clark Holton and Janice Clark; one son, John Clark; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private service will be held at a later date.