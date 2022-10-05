CLARK, Betty Geraldine Mabry



Mrs. Betty Geraldine Mabry Clark, (affectionately known to everyone as Missy) of Fayetteville, GA passed away on October 3, 2022. Mrs. Clark was born in Atlanta, GA on January 17, 1938, to the late Edna Jenkins Mabry and William Lee Mabry. She grew up in Marietta and Sandy Springs. After marrying Leonard B. Clark they lived in Brookhaven, Marietta and Fairburn, and then moved to their beloved Hiawassee, GA.



Geraldine was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, Palmetto, Georgia. She was a housewife and was devoted to her family and loved spending time with them. She had a special relationship with L. B., her husband of 66 years. Their love and devotion was a blessing and inspiration to their children, grandchildren, family, friends and anyone fortunate enough to be a part of their life. Missy was the epitome of a southern lady, and her home was always open and welcoming. She loved cooking, especially for family and friends and prepared the best southern food. She enjoyed spending time in her kitchen and affectionately referred to it as her office. It truly was her office not only for cooking but also for handling business for Leonard Clark Grading Company. Whether she was playing softball, cooking biscuits and gravy at the campsite on Lake Chatuge or tending to any need Peepaw had, she was a true matriarch.



Missy was predeceased by her husband, L. B.; her parents and all of her siblings except W. L. (Pug) Mabry (Sandra), Don Mabry (Patsy), Flo Ingram (Joe) and Martha Brown. She is survived by her children, Betty Goode, Joy Belyeu (Bruce), Burt Clark (Erin), Penny Whitlock and daughter at heart, Lyn Wenzel; 11 grandchildren, Brian Goode, Justin Goode (Christin), Callie Parker (Christopher), Jillian Mehan (Matt), Megan Munster (Joe), Lauren Tirado, Clark Whitlock, Allie Whitlock (deceased), Clayton Whitlock (Jessie), Lyndsey Clark (Will), Katelyn Weinberg (Nick), grandchildren at heart Jody Wenzel and Joe Wenzel; and step-granddaughter, Maddie Dohnert (Dakota). She is also survived by 21 great-grandchildren who always put a smile on her face, they are Isabella Goode, Caleb Goode, Olivia Goode, Jaxson Goode, Miles Goode, Jonah Goode, Micah Goode, Vera Parker, Scout Parker, Riot Parker, McCoy Mehan, Palmer Mehan, Cameron Munster, Dakota Munster, Oliver Munster, Nora Joy Tirado, Tristan Glaze, Louise Wilcox, Carolyn Wilcox, Mabry Wilcox and Maddox Whitlock; and great-grandchildren at heart, Ava Grace Phillips, Maci Callicott, Colt Callicott and Gunner Callicott. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. Chip Haines, Judy Jones and Harold Grindle were also family at heart to her.



A service to honor and celebrate the life of Geraldine Clark will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home. Pastors Justin Goode and Rev. Buddy Waldron officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Parrott Funeral Home.



