CLARK, Barron



Barron Chauncey Clark returned to his heavenly home on July 21, 2021 at the age of 91 at the Mann House/Seasons Hospice in Cumming, GA. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.



Chauncey was born to the late Walter Douglas Clark, Jr. and Ruth Barron in Portsmouth, VA on March 2, 1930 and was also preceded in death by his brother, Walter Douglas III and sister, Betty Ruth.



He graduated with a B.A. from Randolph Macon College. He married his best friend and college sweetheart, Marie, on December 27, 1951, and enjoyed 69 years of marriage.



A successful businessman, Chauncey was a proud manufacturer's representative in the furniture industry for over forty years, serving in industry organizations in numerous roles, including president of the Tennessee Furniture Travelers Association. He was an avid golfer and a member of a country club in each area he lived, proudly claiming two hole-in-ones to his credit.



Chauncey was blessed with a large and loving family. While he was very proud of his success over his lifetime, he truly beamed when one of his children or grandchildren had their own achievement.



Along with family and career, Chauncey felt blessed to be a convert to Catholicism and felt it helped him to live his best life.



Chauncey is survived by his loving wife Marie; children Beth Gordon (grandchildren Joy, Jennifer, April, Lindsay); Kathy Davis (grandchildren Amy, Christie, Andrew); Jan (Hugh) Pope (grandchildren Travis, Robyn) and Stephen (Joyce) Clark (grandchild Chase) along with 15 adoring great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.



A funeral mass is scheduled for Tuesday, July 27 at 1:00 PM at St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church, 4633 Shiloh Road, Cumming, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



The family would like to thank the Mann House and Seasons Hospice caregivers for their care during the past 10 months.



