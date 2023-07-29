CHRISTOPHER, Amy



On Sunday, July 23, 2023 we lost the most loving, caring, compassionate person. Amy Pentz Christopher met her savior where he put a crown upon her head when welcoming into his Kingdom.



Amy was born January 15, 1975, in Gainesville, Florida. Amy married her best friend Michael Christopher in October 2001, whom she lost in 2021 after a prolonged illness. Amy is survived by her parents, Tom and Barbara Pentz; her daughter, Lynn Marie Christopher whom she prayed for fervently and adopted from China in 2008; her sister, Kelly Pentz Bonds (husband Neil), and their children, Janie, Seth, and Owen; as well as her brother, Wesley Pentz and his children, Lockett, Lazer and Pace.



Amy graduated from South Plantation High school in 1993, where she was an outstanding HOSA student. She attended Union University, Jackson TN, where she obtained a degree in Social Science and brought joy to her fellow college students and roommates, many whom she stayed in touch with. Amy had a servant's heart and desired to be a nurse from an early age, so she could help people. She obtained her Associate Nursing degree from Daytona State University, then her Bachelor of nursing degree in 2010, and then her master's degree from Jacksonville University, in 2012. Amy's first job as a nurse was at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, where she worked on the Neurosurgery floor. Many of her patients' families became close friends with her. Amy's journey to adopt her daughter was shared to help others, and many of the families whom they traveled to China with or met through her adoption blog became patients whom she cared for at CHOA.



Amy was a natural born caregiver, loved being a nurse and truly lived to help others. If you met her, you would have been her friend. Her favorite holiday was Christmas- Hallmark ornaments, decorating and most importantly celebrating the birth of our Savior. Amy loved life, loved people and spending time with her family, her daughter and new puppy Blossom.



The family will have two Celebrations for Amy. Aug 1, at 2 PM, at First NSB Church, New Smyrna, FL, and Aug 11, at 2 PM, at North Metro Church, Marietta, GA. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Swallows Nest Orphanage - https://swallowsnestministries.org/donate/



