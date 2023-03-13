CHRISTIAN, Buddy Gene



Buddy Gene Christian born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia passed away on February 23, 2023, surrounded by family. Buddy and his wife, Martha Diane Christian were married for 62 years and had three children together, Lance Christian, Deron Christian and Madonna Slattery. A memorial service will be held March 25, 2023 at 11 AM, at The Smoke Rise Baptist Church in the Chapel, with visitation 1 hour prior to the service.



