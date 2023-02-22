CHESHIRE, Barbara "Bebe" Wright



Barbara Wright Cheshire, "Bebe", age 90, passed away on February 18, 2023. She was preceded in death by husband, Joseph Mayson Cheshire (Joe) and son Joseph Mayson Cheshire, Jr. (Joey). She is survived by daughter, Laura Cheshire and her husband, Allen Johnson; daughter-in-love, Susan Laurens Cheshire; grandson, Mayson Alexander Cheshire; granddaughter, Katharine Alana Cheshire and her husband, Steven Dunigan; great-granddaughter, Joey Louise Dunigan; and brother, Max Wright and wife, Kay.



Bebe attended Rock Spring Elementary School and North Fulton High School. She loved high school, and held many offices including Senior Class secretary (headed up reunions for 50 years), and President of Chorus. She was voted senior class Most Loyal—loyalty being the quality that defined her all her life. She met Joe Cheshire at North Fulton where he was a counselor and they became good friends. When Bebe left home for Converse College as a voice major, Joe would drive up to Spartanburg frequently to visit. On one visit, he told her he loved her. He was 26 and she was 17. "He was the love of my life and I was his."



Three weeks after Joe was activated for the Korean conflict in October 1950, they were married at Rock Spring Church and both went to California. Joe and Bebe enjoyed military life, kept home-base in Atlanta and Bebe continued college work while traveling extensively on active duty with Joe, including studying voice at University of Illinois.



After the Korean conflict, son, Joseph, Jr. (Joey) and daughter, Laura, were born. Bebe was active in children's activities including president of the PTA, Camp Fire leader, and chauffeur to all sorts of after-school practice. When the children got busy after school, Bebe returned to college and received a PhD, focusing on writing. Son Joey and Bebe earned their PhD degrees the same year. For 25 years she worked with student writing, heading the Thesis and Dissertation Assistance Unit at Georgia State University. She was author of the well-received book, "The Best Dissertation: a Finished Dissertation". She retired as Professor Emerita in 1996.



Bebe and Joe moved to Canterbury Court Retirement Center in 2008 and were active there. Joe died in 2018 of Parkinson's Disease. They held hands for 68 years. Bebe co-authored a book in 2020 with former professors at Canterbury Court about being caregivers for spouses with dementia. She was active at Canterbury Court as writer for Canterbury Tales, Garden Committee, Residents Council, soprano in Choristers, and mentor for several employee scholars.



Bebe was an active member of Rock Spring Presbyterian Church her entire life, retiring as Elder Emerita and Historian. She held a deep, lifelong love of the church and authored "The Spirit of Rock Spring", the history of the church and the community. In 2020, she wrote the Final Chapter explaining why their beloved church closed her doors in 2018. The Heritage Preparatory School finally bought the entire RS property and established a Christian school there. Bebe worked tirelessly for many years to see that happen. The miracle came when the Spring rose up and flooded the three large homes the developer built on RS land. The School was able to buy all the church property and build a comprehensive Christian school with intentions to maintain the beauty of the building and property. That put a perpetual smile on her face.



A memorial service at her beloved former church, now the sanctuary of The Heritage Preparatory School, is set for 2 PM on Saturday, March 4, 1824 Piedmont Ave. NE. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society, the Parkinson's Foundation, or Rock Spring Cemetery Association in Bebe's name.

