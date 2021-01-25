X

Chase, James

CHASE, James C. "Jim"

James C. "Jim" Chase, 73, Dacula, Georgia, died Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Jim was the owner of Atlanta Casino Events as well as a well-known Atlanta DJ. He was a talented musician, playing drums and providing vocals with well-known Atlanta bands. He continued his first love of writing songs until the end. Friends may remember Jim with a donation "In Memory of Jim Chase" to the local Alzheimer's Association.

He is survived by his wife, Fran; three sons, James H (JJ)., John H. (Susan), and William; granddaughter, Toni; and brother, Bill. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Myrtle Chase.

Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, Rossville, GA. Condolences may be shared at lane-southcrestchapel.com.

