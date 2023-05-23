BreakingNews
Chandler, Theresa

Obituaries
11 hours ago

CHANDLER (RAY), Theresa Jacqueline

Theresa Jacqueline Chandler, a devoted mother, compassionate psychologist, and advocate for equality, passed away on May 19, 2023, at the age of 84. Born October 7, 1938, in Atlanta, Georgia. Theresa made a lasting impact on many.

Theresa is survived by her husband, Wayne Chandler; her children, Lorraine Rose, and Robert Allen; as well as seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 28, at the home of Jimmy and Lorraine Rose (rainrose@me.com). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

