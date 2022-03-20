Hamburger icon
Chambers, David

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CHAMBERS, David

David Joseph Chambers, age 66 passed away December 14, 2021. David lived in Covington, GA. Survivied by his daughter Alania Chambers, and two granddaughters , five siblings, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Memorial Mass Celebrating his life will be held on March 23, 2022 11:00 AM, at St Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church, 3200 Brooks Drive, Snellville, GA 30078.

In lieu of flowers, a tax deductible gift to, The Epilepsy Foundation of Georgia, Donation in David Chambers name to Chelsyfest, givetaxfree.org.

