X

Chambers, Clara

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

CHAMBERS, Clara Sue Clara Sue Chambers passed away in Piedmont Atlanta Hospital on August 24, 2020 at the age of 70. She was preceded in death by her parents Marion and Estelle Chambers, and her brother, Alex Chambers. Clara was blessed with a close-knit group of friends who were very dear to her. Burial service to be kept private. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company", 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA, 770-963-2411, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tom M. Wages Funeral Home - Lawrenceville Chapel

120 Scenic Highway

Lawrenceville, GA

30046

https://www.wagesfuneralhome.com/

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.