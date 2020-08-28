CHAMBERS, Clara Sue Clara Sue Chambers passed away in Piedmont Atlanta Hospital on August 24, 2020 at the age of 70. She was preceded in death by her parents Marion and Estelle Chambers, and her brother, Alex Chambers. Clara was blessed with a close-knit group of friends who were very dear to her. Burial service to be kept private. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company", 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA, 770-963-2411, has been entrusted with the arrangements.



