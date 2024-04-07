Causey, Sandra

CAUSEY (Bourn), Sandra



Sandra Bourn Causey of College Park, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 24, at home after a courageous and thankfully short battle with cancer. She was 78 years old. Sandra was born at Crawford Long Hospital November 21, 1945, to TW and Bonnie Bourn of East Point, Georgia. She graduated from Russell HS 1963, and went on to attend Massey Business School. From here she began her long work career. Starting with Atlantic Steel, Delta Airlines, South Fulton Podiatry and finally landing with Chick-Fil-A. The year was 1981, and the corporate offices were in a couple small houses and a trailer off of Virginia Ave. in Hapeville. She finished her work career with Chick-Fil-A where she retired after 37 years as an Executive Admin. She ABSOLUTELY LOVED Chick-Fil-A, the Cathy Family, the Operators and the Home Office Staff. Early on she would work several second job to help make ends meet all the while being an amazing wife to husband, Bo; and exceptional mother, to sons Jason and Brandon.



After getting married to the love of her life Bo, they lived in San Diego, while he was in the Navy. The Causeys eventually settled in College Park, where the boys attended Woodward Academy. The Causey's were longtime members at Southwest Christian Church in College Park. Sandra was intimately involved with her community serving as President of the Historic College Park Neighborhood Association, Board Member for the College Park Woman's Club as well as various neighborhood event committees and groups. She would be the first to rally the neighbors in times of need. Gathering food or other resources to help make someone else's life more comfortable.



Sandra loved to plant flowers and work in the yard with her Husband, Bo. Many times you could drive past their house and see them both out pulling weeds, watering the plants or just catching up with neighbors as they walked by the house. She and Bo loved to entertain and were known for their "Porch Parties" where many residents would gather to discuss current affairs, break bread and swap stories about life in a small town. She loved her community and her neighbors.



Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, TW and Bonnie Bourn; her sister, Anne Louise Oliver; and her brother, Thomas Nathaniel Bourn. She is survived by her younger sister, Linda Cloy and husband, Mike Cloy; her husband of 57 years, Bo Causey; sons, Jason and Brandon; her daughter-in-law, Inga Causey; and grandchildren, Ciera, Grayson, and Olivia Causey.



Sandra requested a private service with her immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The College Park Woman's Club, Southwest Christian Hospice, or your favorite charity.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com