CAUGHMAN, Elaine Robinson



Elaine Robinson "Robin" Caughman, age 99, of Roswell, Georgia, passed away on January 23, 2023. She was born at home November 22,1923 in Ridgewood, NJ, the daughter of William and Florence Robinson, and grew up in Dayton, Ohio.



As a child Elaine enjoyed reading, exploring in nature, and participating in school ballet and tap recitals. She went on to college in Boston, MA. Elaine loved the big city, taking full advantage of the music and theatre shows. She narrowly escaped the 1942 tragedy of the Cocoanut Grove nightclub fire. After college, she studied at the Dayton Art Institute, a legacy of her father.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard "Dick" Caughman, whom she met while volunteering at a WWII officers' social event in Dayton. They were married for almost 70 years, living in Michigan, the Dominican Republic, Florida, and Georgia. She was happy to marry into a large family, most of whom live in the South.



Always a devoted volunteer, Elaine began as a Red Cross nurses aide in Dayton, followed by English tutoring in the Dominican Republic and years of Girl Scout leadership, Meals on Wheels delivery with Dick, knitting blankets for babies and seniors, board membership for the Southern Ballet of Atlanta, and managing donations at the Cathedral of St. Philip Thrift Shop. Proud of her parents' English heritage, she became Regent for the Daughters of the British Empire in Georgia. Elaine also helped establish the kindergarten program at St. Martin in the Fields and taught at the Peachtree Presbyterian kindergarten.



Her favorite interests included travel, starting with summers at Cape Cod and Canada, and continued with multiple trips to the U.K., Europe and Asia, as well as gardening, playing bridge, and painting. A photo of her Irises appeared on a local television news program.



Elaine will always be remembered for her warm smile and gregarious personality, full of creative energy, and interest in life and others. She was a lifelong correspondent with family and many friends.



Her survivors include her daughters, Christine Hodde of Summit, NJ, and Julia Fazlollah of Marietta, GA; grandchildren, Stephanie Hodde (Jeffrey Kosky), Booth Hodde (Naomi), Charlotte Hodde (Paul Hicks), and Alice Gooding (Grant); as well as seven great-grandchildren. Her brother, Douglas Robinson, predeceased her.



To honor her volunteer service, donations can be made to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 2256, Marietta, GA 30061, or online.



A Service will be held at 1 PM, on February 25, 2023 at St. Peter and St. Paul Episcopal Church, Marietta, followed by a reception in the Parish Hall.



