CASTELLANO, Beverly Barden



Beverly Barden Castellano passed away on May 6, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Born in Augusta, GA, to J.W. ("Red") Barden and Edith Hughey Barden, she grew up in what later became North Augusta's "Olde Towne." She was a graduate of North Augusta High School, Furman University, and Florida State University. She received a Ph.D. from Georgia State University. An accomplished pianist, she went to Furman on a music scholarship. After training in music therapy, Beverly worked at the Georgia Mental Health Institute in Atlanta before entering private practice as a psychologist. She was an avid bridge player and made many friends playing duplicate bridge. She loved animals (especially cats) and volunteered at Zoo Atlanta. She also served as organist and choir director at several Atlanta-area churches. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved only son, Kevin J. Castellano. She is survived by her brother, John Melendez-Barden, of Maine, and numerous cousins. Thanks to the staff of the Canton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Agape Hospice for their loving care. Graveside funeral services are scheduled for 3:00 PM Monday, May 9, 2022, at Sunset Hill Cemetery, North Augusta, SC. The service may be viewed via Livestream by using the link provided at www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Zoo Atlanta (give.zooatlanta.org/donate) or to your local humane society or animal shelter.

