Carter, Joni

Joni Valene Carter of Juliette, GA passed on January 12th after a 2.5 year battle with breast cancer.



Joni was born January 4, 1981 at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. After graduating from Mary Person's High School in 1999, Joni enlisted in the Army. She was stationed at Fort Drum, NY and Seoul, South Korea. She served from 1999 to 2003 and was honorably discharged as a proud veteran. She returned to Georgia and met her soulmate, Frank Hester. Joni attended Gordon State College and worked as a florist at Flowers by Helen. Joni enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and especially her babies, Busta, Elvis, Early, Wiley, and Mr. Whiskers. Joni was a loving daughter, sister, niece, and friend. She will be greatly missed.



Joni leaves behind her fiancé, Frank Hester of Juliette, GA; mother, Judy Moore of Conyers, GA; father, Tim Carter of Forsyth, GA; sister, Tiffany Carter Smith of Milner, GA; brother, Jamie Norwood of Atlanta, GA; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation for Joni on Sunday, January 17, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Horis A. Ward Funeral Home, 376 Fairview Road Stockbridge, GA 30281. Visitation will continue on Monday, January 18, 2021 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM immediately followed by a graveside Celebration of Life in Fairview Memorial Gardens, 164 Fairview Road Stockbridge, GA 30281.



Loved ones are encouraged to share memories and photos of Joni at https://rw.mem.com/10001885.






