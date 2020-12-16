CARSSOW, John Timberman "Tim"



Pisgah Forest - John Timberman "Tim" Carssow, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, advisor, business partner and friend, died at home of pancreatic cancer on December 12, 2020. He was surrounded by his family.



He was born on September 26, 1944 in Ft. Worth, Texas to William Benton Carssow and Katherine Patton Carssow. He was the oldest of four children. Tim grew up in Austin, Texas and considered that his hometown. His work ethic was evident early on when he was designated Order of the Arrow as he attained the rank of Eagle Scout, the second youngest in the United States at the time. He received a letter from President Eisenhower congratulating him.



Tim graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Austin in 1963. He graduated from Trinity University in San Antonio in 1967 and The University of Texas School of Law in 1970, where he was Project Editor of the Texas Law Review.



Tim was a member of the U.S. Army Reserve from 1968-1974.



In July of 1970, Tim joined the Atlanta law firm then known as Kilpatrick, Cody, Rogers, McClatchey and Regenstein (now Kilpatrick, Townsend & Stockton), where he spent his entire 36 year legal career, practicing primarily in the field of commercial real estate. He became a partner in the firm in 1976, served as Chair of the firm's real property practice for many years, and served as Managing Partner from 1996-2001. He was listed in The Best Lawyers in America. During his tenure as Managing Partner, Tim led the firm (then known as Kilpatrick and Cody) in its 1997 merger with the North Carolina firm of Petree, Stockton & Robinson, a transaction which was then the largest law firm merger in the United States, and which vaulted the firm to a status that fueled its growth into the major international law firm it is today.



Tim served the Atlanta community for decades by lending his leadership and knowledge of the law as a member of several boards and committees. He was on the Board of Directors of the Midtown Alliance and the Atlanta Economic Development Corporation, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Paideia School, the Freedom Park Conservancy, and the Fernbank Museum of Natural History. His many memberships included the American Bar Association and the American College of Real Estate Lawyers. At the time of his death he was the Chairman of the Board of Resource Housing Group, Inc., an owner/developer of affordable housing properties in the southeastern United States.



Tim will be dearly missed by his loving family: his wife of 40 years, Karen Oelrich Carssow, and their four children: Graham Timberman Carssow (Courtney), Katherine Lee Carssow, Sophie Carssow Briddock (Richard) and Henry Benton Carssow (Samantha) and his five grandchildren: Thomas Briddock, William (Billy) Briddock, Arthur Briddock, Colette Carssow, and Benton Carssow. A sixth grandchild, Sean Timberman Carssow, is due to be born in the spring of 2021. Of all his accomplishments, Tim was most proud of his children and grandchildren. Other survivors include his brothers, Jim Carssow of San Antonio, Texas, and Ben Carssow of Austin, Texas, sister Lynn Adams of Bryan, Texas, and many cousins, nephews and a niece.



Tim did not truly retire. In 2012 he and Karen moved from Atlanta to a farm in Pisgah Forest, NC. It was a dream come true for Karen, and Tim joined in that dream. They built a home which became the center for many happy family gatherings. His office window looked out over the green hills and in it he managed various commercial real estate interests while she tended the gardens and animals. For the rest of his life, Tim continued to be a trusted and valued advisor in business and financial affairs to his immediate and extended family, friends, partners and institutions.



Tim enjoyed working more than playing, but he was a lifelong avid fisherman. He took a yearly week-long hunting and fishing trip to Montana, and he also fished in New Zealand and Alaska. He loved to hike the forest trails of North Carolina. He read many books about history and current events on the screened porch. He loved the Atlanta Braves, Rye Whiskey, peanuts and playing Free Cell. In typical fashion, he would challenge himself to win 100 games in a row. He almost always did.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Fernbank Museum of Natural History, the Cindy Platt Boys and Girls Club in Brevard NC, or Four Seasons Hospice.



Due to COVID, the memorial service will be delayed until spring.



