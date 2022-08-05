CARSCADDON, Michael



On July 31, 2022, Michael "Mike" Edward Carscaddon, 62, passed in Atlanta, Georgia after a hard-fought battle with cancer.



Mike is survived by his sisters, Betty (spouse Vaughn) Hatley of Salisbury, NC and Suzanne (spouse Dale) Edmiston of Landis, NC; and his nephew, Robert Edward Edmiston. Mike also leaves behind a large circle of friends who count him as family. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Ann (Hedrick) and Carl Edward Carscaddon.



Mike was born on July 23, 1960 in Salisbury, North Carolina. He attended East Rowan Senior High School (class of 1978) in Salisbury. He graduated from UNC Charlotte in 1982 with a Bachelor of Science and Accounting. He earned his CPA in North Carolina. In 2008, Mike obtained his MBA from the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business.



Mike's career started in the financial services industry. In 1987, he was introduced by his church to the Carter Work Project and Habitat for Humanity International. After that volunteer experience, he served on Charlotte's Board of Habitat for Humanity until 1994. Seeing an opportunity to braid together his spiritual devotion, vocational skills, and passion for serving others, he joined Habitat for Humanity International and moved to its headquarters in Americus, Georgia. During the almost 30 years he worked at Habitat, Mike served as Controller, Vice President of Finance, CFO & Head of Administration, and EVP of International Operations.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Mike Carscaddon Matthew 25 Ministry Fund at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Atlanta (go to https://onrealm.org/AllSaintsEpisco85474/give/carscaddon or checks should be made out to All Saints' Episcopal Church with Carscaddon Fund in the memo line), or to Habitat for Humanity International (go to https://www.habitat.org/MikeCarscaddon).



A memorial service for Mike is scheduled for August 6, 2022 at 10:00 am at All Saints' Episcopal Church, 634 West Peachtree St., NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30308.

