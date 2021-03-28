Carmichael, Menyea



Remembering Menyea Raelond Carmichael With Love



February 11, 1970 – March 29, 2020





Menyea, tomorrow, March 29, 2021, we will observe your 1 year anniversary... Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, it broke our hearts that we were unable to celebrate your Life and Love, with all of the people who loved and cared about you; and, the lives of those whom you touched. You touched countless lives in so many ways; through your warm smile, your laughter, your words, your joy, your giving, your work ethic, and your actions. You will forever remain with us, in our hearts.



Love Always,



Mother (Brenda Cade Carmichael), Sister (Santayana L. Carmichael), other family and special friends