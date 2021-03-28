X

Carmichael, Menyea

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago


Remembering Menyea Raelond Carmichael With Love

February 11, 1970 – March 29, 2020


Menyea, tomorrow, March 29, 2021, we will observe your 1 year anniversary... Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, it broke our hearts that we were unable to celebrate your Life and Love, with all of the people who loved and cared about you; and, the lives of those whom you touched. You touched countless lives in so many ways; through your warm smile, your laughter, your words, your joy, your giving, your work ethic, and your actions. You will forever remain with us, in our hearts.


Love Always,

Mother (Brenda Cade Carmichael), Sister (Santayana L. Carmichael), other family and special friends


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.