CAMPS, Evelyn Margaret



Evelyn Margaret Camps, age 88 of Roswell, GA, passed away on June 2, 2023. Born December 22, 1934 in the Bronx, NY to Margaret and Fred Ruppert. She graduated from Hofstra University with a degree in Art History and began her career with Abercrombie & Fitch before starting a family. She was involved with many organizations over the years and volunteered her time both in her community and her church including Meals on Wheels, Rivercliff Women's Guild, and the Red Hat Society. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn (2015). She is survived by her four daughters and their husbands, Laura and Bill Saleh, Leslie and Ellonya Green, Allison and Frans van Riemsdyk, and Janice and Chip Amann; 10 grandchildren and their spouses, Grayson, Danny (Amy), Evelyn Saleh,Keyvon (Khalani), Candice Green, James (Lauren), Trevor (Annie), Brendan van Riemsdyk CJ (Layla), Connor Amann; 4 great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Liam van Riemsdyk, Lucas van Riemsdyk, and Averie Amann. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Juvenile Diabetes or the Boomer Esiason Foundation for Cystic Fibrosis. A celebration of Evelyn's life will be held at Rivercliff Lutheran Church, 8750 Roswell Rd., Sandy Springs, GA 30350 on Friday June 9, 2023 at 11 AM.





Funeral Home Information

Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.

12050 Crabapple Road

Roswell, GA

30075

https://www.northsidechapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral