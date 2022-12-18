CALHOUN, Dudley Eckford



Dudley Eckford Calhoun, age 85, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on December 7, 2022 at his residence in Atlanta after a very brief illness. He was born on September 1, 1937 in Mobile, Alabama, to The Reverend Doctor William Fletcher Calhoun and Sally Ruth Eckford Calhoun. The son of a Methodist Minister, while growing up his family lived in several places, including Mobile, Alabama, Pensacola, Florida, Selma, Alabama, Dothan, Alabama, and Montgomery, Alabama. Dudley was a graduate of Sidney Lanier High School in Montgomery, Alabama, where he was a multi-talented athlete lettering multiple years in football, basketball, and track and field. He was a graduate of Auburn University where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He remained a staunch and loyal War Eagle fan throughout his life and did some football recruiting for them in his spare time immediately following his graduation. Dudley was a veteran, having served his country in the United States Army.



Before retirement, Dudley worked in the insurance business when he moved to Atlanta in 1962. Dudley loved all that Atlanta had to offer. He was an avid walker and was known for his daily walks in Buckhead and Midtown. He was a news hound and was always up on current events. And he made The SteamHouse Lounge and other five o'clock gathering spots, his satellite office, meeting clients, friends, and neighbors there.



Dudley was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Mary Sue Montague and brother-in-law, Edgar B. Montague; his sister, Anna Louise Duffey and brother-in-law; Bishop Paul A. Duffey; and his brother, William F. Calhoun, Jr. He is survived by his brother, Richard Fletcher Calhoun (Dale Spann Calhoun) of Troy, Alabama; several nieces and nephews; and many lifelong friends.



The visitation for Dudley will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at H. M. Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Hill Chapel at 4550 Peachtree Road NE in Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The First Methodist Church of Montgomery, Alabama, or the charity of the donor's choice.



