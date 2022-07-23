CALDWELL, Stephen



Philip



Stephen Philip Caldwell, 63 passed away, July 13, 2022.



Stephen was born December 14, 1959, in Greenville, SC. The son of a minister from Bob Jones University, he relocated to NJ, outskirts of NYC and Western NY through several moves and ultimately to Atlanta, GA, where he graduated from Cross Keys HS. He went on to get a degree in Journalism/Public Relations at The University of Georgia, where he was able to enjoy a national championship in Football. Go Dawgs. After he graduated, Stephen moved to Germany. He began his career with Gateway Marketing and then Philip Morris International, servicing NATO bases in western Europe. These positions allowed him to enjoy his favorite pasttime...Travel. Both of his brothers were able to follow him, after their graduation in various capacities and joined in his adventures and ski outings. He lived in Munich through much of his career in Europe and met his best friend Amadeus, who became a permanent member of his family. Stephen managed to visit numerous countries across several continents, one highlight being present in Berlin when the wall came down. While in Germany, he met Amy and decided it was time to return to the states. They married November 2, 1991. After their honeymoon in San Francisco, they made their home in Naperville, IL. Shortly thereafter, Stephen accepted a job in the Philippines and then returned to the US with stops in Richmond, Virginia, Orlando, FL and Ossining NY. Ultimately, coming back to Atlanta (and a short-term assignment in Germany; family in tow). Stephen was a very supportive, loving husband. He empowered his children through exposing them to unique experiences and encouraging them to follow their passions. He was also a creative and enthusiastic host and loved to bring people together with food and celebration. He was an incredible fighter to the very end and was able to enjoy one more national title, by his beloved Bulldogs and Braves. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Sayre Elizabeth; and stepfather, Bill Kaiser and is survived by his wife, Amy; daughter, Anna; sons, Sam and Will; father, Les Caldwell; mother, Barbara Kaiser; brothers, Peter (Kathy), Chris (Bonnie); sister, Heather; and his stepfamily, Kathy and Billy Kaiser.



A Memorial service will be held at Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 2375 Shallowford Road, Atlanta, GA 30345 Thursday, September 1, at 2:00 PM, In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Orphaned Starfish https://www.osf.org, This organization is near and dear to Stephen's heart as it was founded and run by his dear friend, Andy Stein, to provide computers and allow children in orphanages around the world to develop IT skills. Stephen was blessed with the opportunity to work on marketing strategy for this organization.

