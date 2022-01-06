CALDWELL, Robert



Robert Edward "Bob" Caldwell passed away peacefully at his home with his wife, Drema, by his side on January 1, 2022, at age 88 after a steady decline in health. While the family is heartbroken, they are all at peace knowing that Bob is now no longer suffering or in pain, and that Heaven has gained a wonderful saint who will continue to watch over them.



A native of Avondale Estates, Georgia, Bob was born October 11, 1933, the oldest of five children of Charles and Evelyn (Parker) Caldwell. After graduating from Avondale High School in 1950, Bob joined his father running the family business, a grocery and feed store and pillar of the Avondale Estates community. He was handy from an early age, with all things mechanical coming naturally to him so he could frequently be found helping family, friends, and community members with projects. Bob was drafted into the armed forces in 1956, upon which he was placed in the United States Navy. He served from 1956 to 1962 during which he completed two Mediterranean deployments spending time on the USS Miller, a destroyer. After his active duty, Bob continued to serve in the United States Naval Reserves for another twenty-nine years.



Bob was a pillar in the Avondale Estates and Tucker communities during his life. Bob purchased his Western Auto store in 1971 in Avondale Estates, a fixture of the local community. In 1976, Bob purchased the Tucker Western Auto store and moved the operation to the Tucker location until 1984. Thereafter, he was involved in construction and courier businesses. Bob was a lifelong member of the Baptist Church, serving as a deacon and multiple tenures as the chairman of the deacons. As of late, he was a member of the First Baptist Church of Stone Mountain. He joined the Tucker Masonic Lodge No. 42 in 1980, serving as lodge Master in 1989, and was also a founding member of the Decatur Optimist Breakfast Club, a chapter of Optimist International. Bob enjoyed serving the community whether volunteering through the church and charitable organizations or serving as a poll worker during elections.



Bob is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Drema Vaughn Caldwell, sons and daughters in-law, Michael and Corinne Caldwell, and Keith and Susan Caldwell, granddaughters and their spouses, Kaelin and Andrew Leonard, Samantha and Chelsea Willard, and Alexandra Caldwell, as well as great-grandson Wells Leonard. He is also survived by sisters Jerri Phipps, Lynn and husband Bob Callaway, and Jan Lee, sister-in-law Faye Caldwell, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Bob is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Evelyn Caldwell, brother Louis "Preacher" Caldwell, brothers-in-law Tom Phipps and Sandy Lee.



Bob will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend. The family will have a celebration of his life at 3:00 PM on Friday, January 7th at Floral Hills Funeral Home, 3150 Lawrenceville Hwy, Tucker, GA 30084. Visitation will take place from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. A military burial will take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Stone Mountain, P.O. Box 806, Stone Mountain, GA 30086.



