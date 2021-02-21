Cahill, Steven

X

Steven Patrick Cahill, born June 11, 1956, went home to be with his lord & savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. He is survived by his Mother; Shirley Smith, Brother; Terence Cahill, Sisters; Christy Aldridge, Lisa Miller, Bettye Nissim, and his many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held at Sandy Springs Chapel on Monday, February 20, 2021 at 1pm followed by a burial at Arlington Memorial Park.




