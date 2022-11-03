BYRD, O. Carver



O. Carver Byrd, PhD, 89, passed recently at Lenbrook Retirement Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Carver was a native of Bay County, Florida. His youthful dream was to leave the family farm in Callaway, FL for nearby Panama City, a dream made possible by his love of education. He began this dream in the Bay County School System graduating from Callaway Grammar in 1947 and Bay County High School in 1951. He continued his quest by earning a BS degree in Psychology at Southern Mississippi University in 1961, MS degree in Psychology at Louisiana State University in 1963 where he met his wife, Dottie Dawson Byrd. After moving to Atlanta, he worked several years at Lockheed-Georgia Co. in Marietta as a psychologist in Management Development/Selection and Training. He also participated in establishing the Lockheed-Emory Management Institute. He then decided to further pursue his dream with a PhD in Business Administration which he earned at Georgia State University in 1972.



With doctoral degree in hand, the Byrds headed to Savannah, GA to live on the coast where he taught and was instrumental in establishing the Savannah State-Armstrong State Joint Graduate Program in Business. He and Dottie spent several years in Apalachicola, FL fishing until he found golf at St. Joseph Country Club in St. Joe, FL which consumed many years of challenge and pleasure. He finally achieved his dream when purchasing a condominium on the Intracoastal waterway on St. Andrews Bay in downtown Panama City. He subsequently developed four subdivisions in Bay County, Florida.



His memberships included the American Psychological Association, Mensa, the American Legion, Panama Country Club in Lynn Haven, FL, the Butternut Creek Golf Club in Blairsville, GA, the St Andrews Bay Yacht Club in Panama City, FL and the Tyndall Federal Credit Union Board of Directors also in Panama City. He served in the Navy from 1952-1956.



He was predeceased by his parents Tom and Mamie Allen Byrd of Callaway, FL and his beloved animals, three dogs Izzy, Boopsie, and ChiChi and cat Agnes. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a sister, Gail Byrd McGuire (Ron) and brothers Andy Byrd (Pat) and Robert Byrd (Sylvia).



Dr. and Mrs. Byrd are endowing a Chair in his name, the O. Carver Byrd, PhD Endowed Faculty Chair in Organizational Management at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, FL. Carver's lifelong interest has been the process of decision making.



Contributions may be made to the Humane Society Mountain Shelter, P.O. 1252, Blairsville, GA 30512 or a charity of your choice.

