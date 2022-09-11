ajc logo
Bynum, Jeanne

Obituaries
BYNUM, Jeanne

1925 - 2022

Jeanne Castelli Bynum, 97, passed away in the presence of her family on August 26, 2022. Although she is no longer with us physically, she will always be in the hearts and minds of those lives she touched. Her life was a beautiful example of a life well lived.

She was born on February 19, 1925 and grew up in Brooklyn, New York the daughter of Frank and Margaret (Pesce) Castelli. Jeanne married George Dan Bynum DDS on March 7, 1948 who preceded her in death on May 5, 2001.

She never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone she met, her door was always open. Jeanne was not only a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother but a scholar, entrepreneur, volunteer, and an avid Atlanta Braves fan. She received a degree from Hunter College in New York City and was one of the first women admitted to Yale University graduate program in the study of chemistry. This was where she met Dan. She was a founding partner of Pathfinders in Atlanta, a recruiting and staffing company. She was a perpetual volunteer whether it be as a PTA leader, leading Camp Fire Girl summer camps at Mathis Dairy in Decatur, or manning crisis hotlines.

Jeanne is survived and will be missed by her children, Nina (Michael) Thompson of Tyrone, GA, Andrew (Lisa) Bynum of Monroe, GA, Christopher (Becky) Bynum of Mooresville, NC, and Margaret (Steve) Cleary of Roswell, GA; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, and nephews. Her love of family was deep. She was a true Italian mother where food, whether Italian or Southern, was always followed with, "Have a little cheese on it!"

The family will have a private celebration of life and remembrance at a later date.

