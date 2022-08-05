BUTLER, Frances



Frances Brady Butler, 88, passed on July 28, 2022. She was born in Jasper, Georgia on January 10, 1934 and was the daughter of the late Clyde and Fannie Brady. Frances is survived by her husband of 61 years, Walter Harold Butler and several nieces and nephews. They celebrated their anniversary on July 1. Walt is now a resident of Merryvale Assisted Living in Oxford, GA.



Frances was a former Atlanta school teacher and then church secretary at Tucker First United Methodist Church. Frances was a longtime resident of Snelllville, Georgia and loved spending time with friends. A 1955 graduate of LaGrange College, she remained good friends with several college friends and they talked often. She was blessed with a wonderful village of friends in her neighborhood, who shared food, laughter and companionship for 35 years. In their younger days, she and Walt enjoyed travel, including trips out west and annual trips to the Smokey Mountains with friends. They met weekly for McDonald's breakfasts with long-time friends and enjoyed staying connected after travel became less feasible. She enjoyed running and walking, starting running a mile a day when she turned 40 years old and continued into her 80's. After a fall, she continued walking every day - no matter the weather - until her eyesight started to fail. One of her greatest joys was her woodland backyard garden and she spent most of her time in her wonderful sun room watching the comings and goings of birds and animals. One year they were lucky enough to watch a family of foxes live and raise their pups under the backyard gazebo.



Frances requested that there be no service. If you would like to honor her life on this earth, perhaps take a walk or spend quiet time on a bench watching birds and other wildlife. Frances loved flowers, but instead of a gift of flowers to honor her memory, please contribute to the charity of your choice or the National Wildlife Federation to support their Certified Wildlife Habitat program in memory of Frances Brady Butler.



https://www. nwf.org certifiedwildlifehabitat



