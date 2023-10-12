BUSSEY, Lula Teresa



Mrs. Lula Teresa Bussey, age 98 of Atlanta, Georgia died Sunday, October 8, 2023. She was born July 1, 1925, in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, the daughter of the late Charlie Powell and Willie Mae Lassiter Powell. She was raised in Murfreesboro, North Carolina. She was also daughter-in-law of the late Legree Bussey and Lessie Welch.



She was baptized at New Haven Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, NC, where her mother and father served as deacon and deaconess, respectively. Mrs. Bussey was a longtime member of the Ft. McPherson Protestant Church in Atlanta, Georgia before it closed, and subsequently became a member of Cascade United Methodist Church. She graduated from C.S. Brown High School in Winton, North Carolina.



After high school, she moved to Texas, where she met and was joined in holy matrimony to Joseph Bussey on July 22, 1949. She was able to travel extensively supporting her husband on his military tours from 1949 until 1960, stationed in Guam, Alaska, and most of the United States. Joseph Bussey passed at the age of 83 in April, 2004.



She served on her children's elementary and high school PTAs, and volunteered with the Red Cross at Ft. McPherson hospital. After her children graduated high school, she associated and worked with her nephew's Bussey's Florist, and subsequently opened and operated the Mitchell Street location for a number of years.



Mrs. Bussey is survived by one daughter, Joeann R. Ellis; one son, Gregory M. Bussey (Tiffany), five grandchildren, Joseph Ruffin, Jr. (Lawrenceville, GA), Anthony Ellis, Jr. (Knoxville, TN) Jordan Ellis (Starkville, MS), Mason Bussey (Brooklyn, NY) and Maya Bussey (St. Louis, MO); three great-grandchildren, Kingston Ruffin and the twins, Seven and Saint Ellis; a sister, Mildred Cooper (Paul) of Murfreesboro, NC; ten brothers preceded her in death, William (Millie) Powell, Gurney "Dick" (Mary) Powell, Lee (Mildrid) Powell, Joe (Lillie) Powell, Linwood (Angela) Powell, Raymond (Pearl) Powell, Raleigh (Euther) Powell, David (Mervin) Powell, Cleveland Powell, James Powell; a sister preceded her in death, Sarah Porter; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Affectionately known as "Mama" to her grandchildren, Mrs. Bussey had a incredible love for gardening and was known for her ability to bring any failing plant back to life. She was an active member of the Pine Center Garden Club in Atlanta, and she enjoyed exercising at the Cambellton Road YMCA and celebrating monthly birthdays with her friends from there as well.



Funeral Services - Donald Trimble Mortuary Chapel, 1876 2nd Ave., Decatur, GA 30032 at 11 AM, Friday, October 13, 2023. Repast immediately following service (next door to mortuary) Bethel Original Free Will Baptist Church, 1890 2nd Avenue, Decatur, GA. Hometown Service: New Haven Baptist Church, Murfreesboro, NC, October 21, 2023. Interment Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA, November 14, 2023.



