BURTON, Lonnie A.



Age 80, of College Park, GA passed away peacefully on his birthday, June 4, 2023. He was a product of Fulton County Schools, South Fulton High School class of 1961. Lonnie retired after nearly 26 years of service with Delta Air Lines. Funeral service, June 15 at 11:00 AM at Gus Thornhill Funeral Home, East Point, GA.



