X

Burton, Lonnie

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BURTON, Lonnie A.

Age 80, of College Park, GA passed away peacefully on his birthday, June 4, 2023. He was a product of Fulton County Schools, South Fulton High School class of 1961. Lonnie retired after nearly 26 years of service with Delta Air Lines. Funeral service, June 15 at 11:00 AM at Gus Thornhill Funeral Home, East Point, GA.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home, Inc.

1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Drive

East Point, GA

30344

https://www.gusthornhillsfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan

Shooting at Piedmont Park injures bystander, rattles residents6h ago

Credit: AP

Trump in federal court Tuesday: How to follow updates from the AJC
5h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Atlanta homicides are down 30% from this time last year
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb Schools has one of Georgia’s highest tax rates. Should it change?
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb Schools has one of Georgia’s highest tax rates. Should it change?
6h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Chain of 15 crashes causes commuting nightmare on Downtown Connector
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Calzadilla, Enrique
Wallace, James
Foster, Willard
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The Atlanta training center: Council members explain their votes
20h ago
AJC Exclusive: Reckless culture off the field marks UGA football team
Six years later: A look back at the I-85 bridge collapse in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top