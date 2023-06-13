BURTON, Lonnie A.
Age 80, of College Park, GA passed away peacefully on his birthday, June 4, 2023. He was a product of Fulton County Schools, South Fulton High School class of 1961. Lonnie retired after nearly 26 years of service with Delta Air Lines. Funeral service, June 15 at 11:00 AM at Gus Thornhill Funeral Home, East Point, GA.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home, Inc.
1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Drive
East Point, GA
30344
https://www.gusthornhillsfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Editors' Picks