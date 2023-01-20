ajc logo
Burns, Susan

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BURNS (LANDERS), Susan

Susan Landers Burns, age 72, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at home with her family in Birmingham, AL.

Born June 4, 1950 in Gainesville GA, she was the daughter of the late Carl Ernest and Gertrude Grogan Landers; and the wife of William Edward Burns.

She graduated as valedictorian from Summerville High School in Summerville, SC, where she was recognized statewide as a Star Student. She graduated from Agnes Scott College in Decatur, GA, in 1972 with a Bachelor of Arts in English literature. She served as a teacher at Summerville High School and as an instructor at Georgia State University in Atlanta, GA, where she earned her Master's Degree in Reading Diagnostics.

After moving to Birmingham, AL, in 1989, she was a devoted spouse and mother, and an active volunteer at Highlands Day School, Oak Mountain Middle School, and Oak Mountain High School. As a breast cancer survivor, she served with the UAB Medicine Angel Squad to support other patients and survivors.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Kerry Eugene Landers.

Survivors include her husband, William Edward Burns of Birmingham, AL; son, Michael Edward Burns and his wife Sarah Bryant Burns of Arlington, VA; brother, Sidney Alan Landers of Spartanburg, SC; five nieces; and four nephews.

Visitation begins at 11 AM, and Funeral Services are scheduled for 1 PM, Monday, January 23, 2023, at Little & Davenport Funeral Home Chapel in Gainesville, GA. Burial will be in Alta Vista Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Funeral Home Information

Little-Davenport Funeral Home

355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest

Gainesville, GA

30501

https://www.littledavenport.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

