BURCH, Myrtle Lee



Myrtle Lee Burch of Union City, GA and formerly of Smyrna, GA, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at the age of 95. She was born in Hartwell, GA, as the youngest of 10 children. Growing up during The Great Depression, Myrtle Lee, along with several siblings worked on her family's farm picking many cotton fields and vegetables to help support her family and their daily needs. She always lived life believing enough was a feast.



After her marriage to Jim Burch on February 12, 1949 and move to Atlanta, GA, her professional career started at AT&T and ultimately at Morton Salt Company where she retired after 20 years of faithful service. But Myrtle wasn't content in retirement, so she decided to enroll in tax school, which followed with a post-retirement career at H&R Block, ending at the young age of 82.



She was an excellent cook and also enjoyed sewing - everything from clothing, to crib bedding, to many Christmas costumes for her church Smyrna Presbyterian Church, where she was a devoted member and steward for more than 50 years. She was strong and independent and was even described as spunky and feisty, giving her opinion without flinching or apology; but she never dismissed you and always welcomed you with a meal or piece of advice.



When Myrtle entered Heaven, she was reunited with Jim, her loving husband of 53 years. She is survived by two daughters - Janet Franks (Jimmy - deceased) of McDonough, GA and Suzanne Allen (Lee) of Charlotte, NC. She is also survived by three grandsons - Jason Franks of McDonough, GA, and Nate (Maddison) and Will Allen, both of Charlotte, NC; as well as two great-grandsons - Cody Franks of Fort Walton Beach, FL; and baby boy Allen, arriving June 2023. Loving survivors also include nieces, nephews, and a host of longtime friends.



With deep appreciation, Myrtle's family would like to thank the entire family and staff at Christian City Assisted Living Center, whose compassion and care of Myrtle will always be remembered. We also thank Gentiva Hospice for the gentle touch, comfort, and care they provided her.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 2, 2023 at 11 AM in the chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna, GA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery in Marietta, GA.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Smyrna Presbyterian Church 3130 Atlanta RD Smyrna, GA 30080, or Christian City Assisted Living Center 7290 Lester Road Union City, GA 30291.



