BULLOCH, Rodney Malcolm



Rodney Malcolm Bulloch, 72, formerly of Southwest Georgia, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at his residence in Lanett, Alabama.



"Rod", as he was affectionately known, was born October 7, 1949 in Camilla, GA, son of the late Harry Edward Bulloch and Lema Willis Bulloch. He was a member and Deacon of Shiloh Baptist Church in Ft. Gaines, GA, where he served in a number of capacities. Growing up, Rod enjoyed fishing trips with his parents and siblings and that enjoyment continued to be shared with his wife.



In his younger years, he relished being a Disc Jockey where his handle was "Rocking Rod", he also worked as a Reporter and News Editor for WALB TV in Albany, GA. He and his wife Lynda purchased a trucking company in 1988 that grew into J&P Hall Express, the predominate air freight trucking company in the southeast, where he served as President and CEO. He lived for adventure, while always encouraging his son and grandchildren to take the road less traveled. He will be remembered as a comedian and jokester. He cherished making people laugh. His family and friends will recall his most endearing quality, his willingness to give his time.



Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Lynda Tomlinson Bulloch; son, Chad (Mark) Bulloch; granddaughter, Caitlyn (Peyton) Rutland; grandson, Braxton Bulloch; great granddaughter, Rae Lynn Rutland; siblings, Alan (Debbie) Bulloch and Bill (Katherine) Bulloch; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



The gathering of Family and friends will be Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 2:00pm until 4:00pm at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary LaGrange Chapel. The Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Shiloh Baptist Church in Ft. Gaines, GA with Dr. Phil Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until service time. Burial will be in the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Rodney Bulloch.



Those wishing to share a condolence or remembrance with the family may do so by visiting www.shlagrange.com.



Arrangements are by Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 1010 Mooty Bridge Road, LaGrange, GA 30240 (706) 884-8636

