BUFFINGTON, William "Artie"



William "Artie" Buffington, 72, passed away Thursday morning, February 25, 2021 surrounded by his family.



He was a lifelong resident of Grant Park in Atlanta, GA. He attended Slaton Elementary, Roosevelt High School, and Georgia State. He served as a Medic in the Army from 1968-1972. He worked in the conference group at AT&T and as a Videographer for McKesson.



He was happiest when he was on the water sailing, listening to classical music, and spending time with friends and family.



He had a wicked sense of humor, loved to laugh, and enjoyed political debates.



He is survived by his wife of 53 years Nancy Buffington, children - Brooke Buffington, Brianne Buffington, son-in-law Erik Andrewsen, grandchildren - Taliesin Buffington, Edward (EJ) Johnakin, Elora Andrewsen, and Rhys Andrewsen.



No services will be held due to COVID-19.



Artie wished to spend eternity at sea, so his ashes will be spread in the Gulf of Mexico off of St. George Island at a later date.

