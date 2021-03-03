X

Buffington, William

BUFFINGTON, William "Artie"

William "Artie" Buffington, 72, passed away Thursday morning, February 25, 2021 surrounded by his family.

He was a lifelong resident of Grant Park in Atlanta, GA. He attended Slaton Elementary, Roosevelt High School, and Georgia State. He served as a Medic in the Army from 1968-1972. He worked in the conference group at AT&T and as a Videographer for McKesson.

He was happiest when he was on the water sailing, listening to classical music, and spending time with friends and family.

He had a wicked sense of humor, loved to laugh, and enjoyed political debates.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years Nancy Buffington, children - Brooke Buffington, Brianne Buffington, son-in-law Erik Andrewsen, grandchildren - Taliesin Buffington, Edward (EJ) Johnakin, Elora Andrewsen, and Rhys Andrewsen.

No services will be held due to COVID-19.

Artie wished to spend eternity at sea, so his ashes will be spread in the Gulf of Mexico off of St. George Island at a later date.

