Buchman, Joyce

BUCHMAN (STONE), Joyce



Joyce Stone Buchman, age 77, of Atlanta, GA, died March 23, 2021. She was preceded in death by her lifelong, loving husband of 50+ years, William (Bill) Buchman. Survivors include her sons, Richard (Tina) Buchman and Marty (Lisa) Buchman; daughters, Lauri Buchman and Wendy Buchman Cooper; daughter-in-law, Debbie Buchman; sister Linda (Bert) Wolfe; brother, Robert (Kathy) Stone; grandchildren, Brittney, Madison, Sydney, Lauren, Jordan, Logan, Kylie, Lindsay, Zac and Tamara Bean; nephews, Barry (Elisa) Wolfe, Brad Wolfe and Keith (Mira) Wolfe. Ms. Joyce will be missed by all the little hearts and hands she touched during her 25+ years at The Epstein School. A private, family graveside service will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 at 10:00 AM with Rabbi Laurence Rosenthal officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed. Please visit www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com for the Zoom link. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.

