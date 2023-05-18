Buchholz, Karleen

BUCHHOLZ (BROWN), Karleen



Karleen Brown Buchholz of Dunwoody, GA, born February 29, 1940, died on May 15, 2023. She was the only child of S. Frank and Vivian Saferight Brown of Teaneck, NJ.



Born in New York City, she grew up in Teaneck and attended Russell Sage College in Troy, NY, where she earned a degree in Nursing.



She met and married John M. Buchholz, originally from St. Louis, MO, on May 18, 1963. Karleen died just three days short of their 60th wedding anniversary.



Karleen was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. For more than 40 years, she was active in her beloved Presbyterian church, St. Luke's, in Dunwoody. She was especially involved in the Wedding Guild, helping countless couples plan their ceremonies. Karleen was often in the church kitchen helping feed whichever group had an event or needed a meal. She was very fond of her church knitting group and, frankly, anyone who simply liked to knit.



Karleen was active in The Coca-Cola Collectors Club and at one time served as club president. She also collected Annalee dolls. Her prized collection was the friends she made along the way collecting.



Those close to her know she liked chocolate, onions of any variety and bread. She was an avid baker (but not with onions and chocolate). She also was known to have plenty of appetizers tucked away in the freezer ready to feed anyone who stopped by. Her favorite season was Christmas, not only setting up decorations throughout the house, but to have family and friends around her.



Her husband John spent his entire adult life at her side. Together they traveled the world, raised a wonderful family and conquered life's challenges.



She is survived by her husband, John; their three children and spouses, John D. and Lisa Buchholz, Jim and Erika Buchholz and Patricia and Robb Walton; plus seven grandchildren and their significant others, Kristen Bend and her wife Ev, David Buchholz and his fiancé Audrey McHale, Annie Buchholz, Taylor Buchholz, Morgan Buchholz, Karly Walton and Kayla Walton.



A Memorial Service will be held at St Luke's Presbyterian Church in Dunwoody at 11 AM on Friday, May 19. A reception will follow.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to her favorite charity, Tartan Trot. Click here https://onrealm.org/slpres/-/form/give/now and choose Taran Trot in the drop-down menu.

