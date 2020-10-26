BRYSON, Carlton J.



The family of Carlton Bryson is saddened to announce his passing on Friday, October 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Anne Bryson, his children Michael and Cherie Finch, Carlton Bryson, Jr. and his daughter Daphne Bryson Jackson, grandsons Justin Finch and Bryson Alexander Jackson. Private family services will be held at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Wednesday October 28, 2020 at 3pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Church of the Master Presbyterian, U.S.A. in remembrance of Carlton Bryson.



