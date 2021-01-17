BRUMM, Robert James



"The righteous man walks in his integrity; His children are blessed after him." Proverbs 20:7. Robert James Brumm, beloved father, grandfather, uncle and friend passed away on January 9, 2021. Born in Watertown, Wisconsin on July 14,1929, Bob spent most of his life in the Atlanta area. Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Phyllis, his parents Ewald and Edna, and sister Jeanne. He is survived by his children Lori Deuben (Bob), Michael Brumm (Maria) and Teri Messing (Steve); grandchildren John Deuben (Katie), Katie Crayton (Ben), Luke Brumm and Lindsay Brumm; and great-grandchildren Elle Crayton, Charlie Deuben and Jack Deuben. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Jan Milbrath along with several nieces and nephews. Bob proudly served in the United States Navy, stationed in Newport, Rhode Island. He graduated from Milton College, Milton, Wisconsin and began his career with Western Electric/AT&T, retiring after 40 years of service. He was a devoted husband, father, mentor and friend who enjoyed family time, golf, tennis and travel. He was a slave to his routine, calendars and to-do lists. A long-time member of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, Bob was an usher and liked greeting fellow worshipers. He also served as a volunteer with the Cobb County Parole and Probation program for many years. Inurnment will be at Georgia National Cemetery Canton, GA. Memorials may be made in Bob's memory to either the Alzheimer's Association (Georgia Chapter) or Wreaths Across America Georgia National Cemetery Canton, GA.



