BROWN, Lea Lea



Lea Lea Brown passed away to be with her Heavenly Father, Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Piedmont Hospital, due to complications of acute appendicitis. She was born August 8, 1940, to the late Roy H. Brown, Jr. and Jane Roark-Hennessy Brown in Knoxville, TN. Lea Lea became a leader during her developmental years and attended The University of Tennessee where she was a member of the Tri-Delta Sorority and a Journalism Major. She was a member of the Knoxville Junior League and was the youngest women's club champion several times at Cherokee Country Club in Knoxville. Upon leaving UT to join the LPGA Tour, Lea Lea played golf professionally for seven years. When she retired from pro-golf, she opened the first retail golf store, The Golf House, in the east outside of private club golf shops. Locations included Lake Worth, Florida; Boca Raton; and Lenox Square, Atlanta. When she sold these entities, she entered the banking industry due to the influence of her father who owned Kern's Bread Bakery in Knoxville, which was ultimately sold to Sara Lee. Lea Lea became a food broker for condiments needed in the baking business and other various companies such as Glad Plastics, Edwards Pies, and many others. She founded Women in Baking, an organization which recognized women moving up in the baking industry. Following her interest in the baking industry, she became interested in the performing arts. For several years, she managed the career of Judy Argo, a widely popular cabaret singer and recording artist. After Miss Argo's untimely passing, Lea Lea studied and became a licensed and certified as a broker in mortgage banking. She excelled in this financial industry, developing many lasting friendships through her dedication to her repeat clients over the years whom she helped to find appropriate financing for their dream homes or businesses throughout the United States. Lea Lea was a passionate animal lover, rescuer, and caretaker throughout her life. She rescued hundreds of dogs and cats and gave them forever homes with her compassionate love and care. She felt this was her mission in life to serve her Lord, who had blessed her with much success and happiness. Lea Lea said many times it was her way of paying it forward for these animals who had no voice of their own. She was a kind, generous and loving person to everyone who know her and even to those whom she did not know.



Lea Lea is survived by her longtime companion, Dr. Julianne Daffin, her two brothers and spouses: R. Hogan Brown (Janet) of Crossville, TN; and Dr. Scott Beaver (Kristal) of Jasper, GA. She is also survived by her niece, Whitney Brown Bowman (Bob) of Knoxville, TN; nephews, TR Brown (Liz) of Marietta, Georgia; Roy H. Brown IV (Angie) of Knoxville, TN. Her great nieces and nephews include: Fielden Bowman (Mary Caroline) of Knoxville, TN; George, Lucy and Anna Claire Brown, Marietta, Georgia; Payton, Emmy and Lucas Beaver of Jasper, GA.



At Lea Lea's wish, a graveside service will be held at Sunrise Chapel Mausoleum, Arlington Memorial Park, Mt. Vernon Road, Sandy Springs, Saturday, December 18th at 2:00 PM, A.S. Turner, N. Decatur Road, Decatur, Georgia is in charge of the arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to FurKids Animal Shelter, 5235 Union Hill Road, Cumming, Georgia 30040 to the "Along Came Lea Lea" Memorial Fund or the Salvation Army in memory of Lea Lea Brown.

