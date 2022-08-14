BROWN, George



George Benjamin Brown, Jr., 93, of Atlanta passed away peacefully at his home on Berkeley Lake, June 30, 2022. Mr. Brown is survived by his son, Russell Brown (Donna); daughter, Elaine Brown McDowell (Mike); grandchildren, R. Alex Brown (Carol Ann), Elizabeth Brown Doyle (Dan), Mary Jessica Bailey (Brent), Davis Benjamin Blanks (Chrissy); and 4 great-grandchildren, Mason, Lexi, Zoe and Campbell. His beloved wife of 66 years, Dora Belle, preceded him in death in 2020.



George's memorial service will be held September 3, at 11:00 AM, at the Lake Berkeley Chapel in Berkeley Lake, Georgia. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hmpattersonArlington.com for the Brown family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Georgia Baptist Children's Home, Baxley Campus, 9420 Blacksheer Hwy. SE, Baxley, Georgia 31513.



George was born November 27, 1928 at Emory University Hospital, to parents George Benjamin Brown, Sr. and Mary Sweetie Russell Brown. George grew up in Atlanta's East Lake neighborhood and spent many summers visiting his grandparents at their farm in Guntersville, Alabama. George graduated from Boys High School in June 1946, then attended Emory University. While at Emory, George was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity, excelled at intramural soccer, table tennis, and bridge. George graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, Economics, March 18, 1950.



After graduation, George served as a finance and mortuary officer in the United States Air Force, stationed in Sioux City, Iowa, and San Antonio, Texas. On leave, he met Dora Belle Glisson, whom he married May 1, 1954.



Following his military service, George began his professional career with Beeman's Laboratories, then as a manager for Kroger, where he famously thwarted an armed robbery attempt May 15, 1962, at his newly opened store in the West End Atlanta neighborhood. After Kroger, George pursued his love of finance and stock markets, and became a financial advisor for 3 decades, retiring as a broker with Morgan Stanley.



George and Dora lived for over 30 years in his Druid Hills Estate home his mother built in 1955. The Browns were active members of the community, as members of Druid Hills Baptist Church and the Druid Hills Country Club. George also loved playing tournament bridge, croquet, and spending time with Dora and his family at his second homes in Ormond Beach, Florida and Guntersville, Alabama.



George was an eternal optimist with a bubbly and fun personality. He looked for the best in people and circumstances, and was a kind-hearted and caring person. George was a most wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend to so many people, and is dearly missed by all.

