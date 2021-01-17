Brown, Charles

BROWN, Jr., Charles Edward



Charles Edward Brown, Jr. passed away suddenly on January 7, 2021. Charles was an Atlanta native and was an honor graduate from The Lovett School. He attended Princeton University, where he earned a degree in Mathematics. Charles also attended Georgia State University, earning postgraduate degrees in Actuarial Science and Information Sciences.



During his career, Charles worked with several companies in the actuarial field, retiring in 2018. In retirement, he volunteered as the librarian for Northside United Methodist Church and sang in the church choir. He is survived by his brother, Lloyd Brown.



Due to current COVID protocols, a private graveside service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to either the library or the music programs at Northside United Methodist church.





