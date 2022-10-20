ajc logo
X

Brown, Cedic

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BROWN, Cedric

Age 61, of Decatur, GA, passed on October 15, 2022. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Texts from Loeffler’s phone shed light on activities ahead of Jan. 6 and 2021 runoff3h ago

Falcons’ Darren Hall ready to step in at cornerback
8h ago

Ga. Southern student from Atlanta dies after being hit by plane propeller on date
6h ago

Credit: TNS

Judge: Trump knew his Georgia voting fraud stats were inaccurate
4h ago

Credit: TNS

Judge: Trump knew his Georgia voting fraud stats were inaccurate
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Trae Young, Dejounte Murray duo shows its promise in Hawks’ win
1h ago
The Latest

Lay, Daniel
Dolezal, Davis
1h ago
Green, Charles
1h ago
Featured

Why your doctor is pushing the flu vaccine so hard this year
Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top